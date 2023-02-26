Jollof by Jara beckons with delightsome treats

Jara Beach Resort, Eleko, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State has added a new offering to its rich dining bouquet, with the opening of a family styled restaurant, tagged; Jollof by Jara.

The new all –day restaurant, is however, not located within the precinct of the Eleko-based resort, but in lekki Phase One axis, where it hopes to influence the dining experience of the people by offering them a world class facility to explore the best of culinary offerings from the promoter of the resort.

For the awarding winning resort, it is a new way of promoting West African popular cuisine, however, by offering a family styled platform for families, foodies and others to dine and wine in classic environment, with wide spread menu including specially brewed drinks at their beck.

According to the resort management, ‘‘Jollof by Jara bridges the gap between affordable and quality indulgence, in a family-style setting perfect for celebrations and those seeking an authentic west-African themed dining experience. Service and abundance are guaranteed.’’

It further stated that; ‘‘Jollof by Jara has a 50-seater family dining room, rustic bar, and children’s playground. Like the cuisine, the experience provides a blend of modern and traditional, with state of the art, custom ordering process and curated art collection displayed on Jollof’s stunning double-story central restaurant wall.

‘‘We offer an amazing range of authentic Nigerian and west African dishes, served family style and don’t miss our cocktails and mocktails with local ingredients as Jollof by Jara boasts a delicious array of cocktails, mocktails, wines, beers, ciders, Champagne and more.’’

It is open for walk- in guests, private dining and soirees as well as other special occasions by individual, groups or corporate bodies. Though no home delivery services available yet but takeaway are allowed on request.

