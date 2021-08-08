Body & Soul

Jollof Faceoff cooking competition will unite Africa –Noble Igwe

The fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria on who makes the better Jollof Rice recently gave birth to a cooking competition between the two countries titled ‘Jollof Faceoff’.

At the just concluded maiden edition of the cooking competition which took place at Lekki, Lagos, Hilda Effiong Bassey who represented Nigeria emerged winner and walked away with a grand prize of $5,000 (N2,500,000).

According to Social Media and fashion influencer, Noble Igwe, who coordinated the event on behalf of the conveners; ‘Jollof Faceoff’ seeks to celebrate the love Nigeria and Ghana have for Jollof Rice. “It is more than a competition; it is a showcase of our cultures, our uniqueness, and our unbridled passion.

Without a doubt, Jollof Rice has become one of the most popular dishes in West Africa,” he said. He further explained that the plan is to evolve, from not just the Jollof Faceoff competition, but into holding Food Festivals and having Jollof Cookouts as well as other amazing events that everyone can participate in and enjoy.

 

This first of its kind competition which was sponsored by VFD Microfinance Bank (VBank), Ohuru by HSE, AfriPay, Maggi and Cellar Central, featured two phenomenal cooks, one representing each country, who battled it out to determine whose Jollof reigns supreme.

 

There was a blind tasting of their Jollof dishes by a panel of judges, also representing both countries, and scores were awarded across several parameters like plating, taste and texture of the Jollof itself as well as taste of the accompanying protein and sides.

Though the jollof rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria has garnered international recognition, some say neither country should even lay claim to being the Jollof superstars because the dish originated from Senegal.

The sister countries of Ghana and Nigeria however seem unfazed about the true origins of the dish, as they have owned it and given it its now iconic status.

 

The organisers say that there will also be a rematch of the Ghana/Nigeria Jollof Faceoff, this time in Ghana, and there are plans to include other countries such as Senegal and Sierra Leone in future competitions

