Jolly ride on Lagos Blue Rail Line transit

Mr. Governor, I want to say thank you for sticking to your promise to Lagosians that the infrastructure for the first phase of the Lagos Rail mass Transit Blue Line rail (Marina – Mile 2) would be completed in the last quarter of this year. Lagosians now trust you that you are a man of integrity, and that is why they have asked you to continue the good job in 2023 and beyond. –– Dr. Frederic Oladeinde (Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, December 21, 2022 )

“Seeing is believing”, as the wise ones who truly know their onions state came to full effect for yours truly on March 8, 2023. That was when I honoured an invitation by the high-flying, Ayo Omotoso-led Association of Travels and Tourism Writers of Nigeria (ATTWON) to travel by rail, via the Blue Line from Marina to Mile 2 and back.

With the knowledge of the increasing need by Lagosians to travel by rail and water to ease the pressure off the ever-busy roads becoming an imperative, I gave a nod of approval. What an awesome and memorable experience it turned out to be! As a self-confessed avid supporter of the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, characterized by peopleoriented, futuristic projects with ample empirical evidences on ground to show the world, one had read much of such achievements in line with the THEMES Agenda. But getting to see some of those projects made much meaning.

The taste of the pudding, as they say is in the eating. The invitation was therefore, an opportunity to critically assess the import of the Blue Line rail project which came into effect and was celebrated in December, 2022. It was also an avenue to meet with great minds such as Mr. Gbenga Dauud, the President of Nigerian Hotels and Catering Institute (NHCI), Mr. Kolade Julius, Vice President (South-West) of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria(FTAN), Ms. A. Olayemi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association of Civil Engineers of Nigeria and of course, Mr. Kolawole Ojelabi of the Ministry of Transportation, who graciously granted an illuminating interview on the Blue Line Rail project. By the way, THEMES is an acronym for Saanwo-Olu’s administration’s six strategic development agenda namely, Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism. That is in addition to Security and Governance.

It is worth noting that the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line is a 27-kilometre railroad. In addition, it happens to be one of the six rail lines and one monorail, recommended for Lagos in the state’s strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP). The salutary aim of course, is to cater to the ever-increasing public transport demand of the good people of Lagos, up till 2032. Of interest, is that the Marina to Mile 2 rail, which I savoured happens to be the first phase of the massive project which was completed in December, 2022. The entire Blue Line is a 27-km rail road with 11 stations, but with five stations built so far.

Structurally, it is located in the middle of the 10-lane Lagos Badagry Expressway from Okokomaiko to Iganmu. That is, before ascending on a rail bridge from Iganmu to Marina. The second phase from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko will have stations at FESTAC Town, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU and of course, Okokomaiko. To achieve the lagoon level crossing for the rail tracks, they are elevated from Iganmu to Marina. While over 400, 000 passengers are to be moved daily when the projected is fully completed, the first phase has the capacity to move more than 200,000 passengers on daily basis and at a speed of 80 km/hr, with the trains projected to arrive at every station between 3-5 minutes. There is however, a head way of about 20 minutes.

Six train sets, comprising of four cars each are to be deployed with three already up and running. With regards to the source of electric power for the Blue Line it is through the Electric Multiple Units (EPU), powered using the third rail system. This is supplied from public power source which is a purpose-built Independent Power Project (IPP) and a UPS system. On the critical issue of safety, the entire rail tracks have been securely fenced to deter any form of intrusion, or even crossing of the tracks by pedestrians. And at regular intervals the Blue Line corridors are equipped well-defined and well-built pedestrian bridges. And on the weather fluctuation issues of storms and rainfall, there are provisions of drainages to prevent the tracks from being waterlogged.

To ease communication, there are audio and audiovisual communication systems installed at stations and on the train while the passengers have free access to WiFi. Furthermore, there are daily schedules available on the LAMATA website including the cost of transportation, for those interested in travelling by rail. And payments are made using the Cowry card currently used on regulated bus and ferry services.

As Gov. Sanwo-Olu rightly noted, during the commissioning of the first phase back in December, 2022 it marks the milestone in development of LRMT. It is a strong testimony of the government’s commitment to building on the legacies of past administrations, with special reference to that of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. The governor described the moment as “historic”, saying Lagos became the first sub-national government in Africa to fund and deliver a rail system from the state’s balance sheet.

He said construction of the second phase of the Blue Line rail project, which covers 14-kilometres from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, will be launched immediately after completion and inauguration of the first phase in January. On a personal note, I took note of the warm reception by virtually all the workers on ground; from those who provided the card and the information on the takeoff to those who offered the light blue Cowry wrist band by which one could get the QR code with the mobile app to make payment.

It was one memorable experience for yours truly, who happens to be Aquarius by zodiac sign –with an abiding love for water resources and travelling by it. That the Sanwo-Olu–led administration has completed the long-delayed project almost two decades after it started, on the first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Mass Transit (LRMT ) is worthy of both commendation and emulation.

As Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State rightly stated during that commissioning ceremony, Sanwo-Olu promised and has kept to his words. He has therefore, exhibited Trust as the key element of the leadership principle between their pilots and the led majority. In addition to other sterling achievements in several sectors that makes him eminently qualified to get his Second Term from the good people of the Centre of Excellence.

