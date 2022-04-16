News

JONAPWD pledges to end stigmatisation, discrimination against physically challenged persons

The Joint National Associations of Persons with disabilities (JONAPWD) has reiterated its commitment towards breaking down stigma and discrimination against persons with disabilities. The board and executive members of JONAPWD disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalist yesterday in Abuja. The statement signed by Alhaji Usman Ahmed Nahuche, Ms. Ene Ede; National President, Mr. Abudullahi Usman Aliyu; National Secretary, Alhaji Dagbo Suleman, and National Woman Leader, Hajia Rabi Yusuf, reads: “We are determined to break down the ingrained stigma and discrimination against persons with disabilities in the eco-system of representations, participation and empowerments. ‘‘Our mission to always demand on behalf of persons with. Disabilities remains unflinching.

This is important to ensure that persons with disabilities in Nigeria are afforded the same rights as every other human rather than having these rights been stripped away by governments, laws or professions. “As a strategic national movement for all persons with disabilities, we remain focused in learning forward towards enabling interconnected synergies for all its projects and programme.’’

The group charged stakeholders’ contributions to the JONAPWD system to remain within collaborative categories, which must not interfere in the process of selection of JONAPWD representation or in any other form of activity by the Association.

“While we recognise the importance of collaboration and its promotions, we are similarly deliberate in ensuring appropriate and transparent measures in this regard,” it said, adding that: ‘‘JONAPWD reserves its right to take actions against infringement and misuse of its name and logo. Any entity infringing, abusing or misusing JONAPWD’s name and logo in any medium or form is hereby advised to stop doing so immediately.’’

 

