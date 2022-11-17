Health

JONAPWD tasks Lagos on survival of PWDs

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) has urged the current administration of Lagos State under Governor, Babajide Sanwa-Olu to implement the Board of the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) so as to ensure the survival and development of people living with disabilities in the state.

While JONAPWD noted that the board of LASODA has not been implemented since the start of the new government in Lagos State, it called for the activation of the board, saying it would be in the best interest of those living with disability in the state and by extension in the country at large.

The organisation made the call recently when it released a charter of demands directed at political parties and contestants of the 2023 general elections. The presentation of the charter event was organised by JONAPWD in collaboration with BONews Service at a media parley with correspondents from various media organisations. Present at the meeting was Dr. Adebukola Adebayo, the chairman of JONAPWD Lagos Chapter, Mr. Adewale Adeyanju, chairman, JONAPWD Media Committee and Mrs. Bisi Bamishe, president of the Albinism Association of Nigeria.

The recommendations of the charter of demands were gathered from different clusters of disabled persons in 17 out of 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos and the association used these clusters as a point of reference to represent persons with disabilities all over the country. Dr. Adebayo, the chairman of the association spoke on why all the needs contained in the charter was pertinent to the survival and development of people living with disabilities in the country. He urged the government to listen to them as they needed to be there when decisions about them were being made. Lagos State was the first to have the Special People’s Law implemented about 12 years ago even before the country adopted it, said Dr. Adebayo.

“This shows that Lagos State has always had people with disabilities in mind but lamented that the current administration has discontinued most of the benefits we were enjoying.” During previous administration, there was an annual release of N500 million to cater for our needs and this administration failed to continue with what was on ground,” he spoke on the neglect that they were facing in the face of the present regime. Dr. Adebayo then spoke on the need for the society to be inclusive and recognise the abilities of all disabled persons in the country.

“We are not asking for new laws or policies. All we want is inclusion in the affairs of the society. Many of the ministries do not include people with disabilities and many of these services affect us. Like education, there are about 49 inclusive schools in the states but there is no desk for them in the ministry of education. The teachers are being grossly overworked and so they are leaving. We need the government to look into more than just empowering us but also how they are going to procure what they produce,” he advised.

 

