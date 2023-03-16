Jonathan Advices Politicians Against Do-Or-Die Politics, Says Sleep, Do Business If You Didn’t Win

Former Nigeria’s President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has advised politicians who didn’t win in the presidential and National Assembly election to consider doing business or pattern their energy towards other areas of interest.

Jonathan who urged politicians to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the 2023 elections also extend his advice to those that might not succeed in their ambitions in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

The former President who narrated how he almost cried when he was voted in as Vice President in the 2007 presidential election said he wept because he never wanted to become one.

It would be recalled that Jonathan was the running mate to late President Musa Yar’Adua and the duo succeeded former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar.

Jonathan later succeeded Yar’Adua as President after his death in May 2010.

Speaking when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State over the death of his father said politicians seeking political offices must be humble and be willing to serve.

According to him, If you want to be in the state assembly and people don’t want you, fine, go and sleep. If you want to be a governor and people don’t want you, go and sleep or do business.

He said, “As a leader in the country who had the privilege of serving at the state level and national level, I can only advise that politics is not about that you must be there.

“If God wants you to be there, you will be there. If it is not yet your turn to be there, you will not be there. When I became a vice president I almost cried, I never wanted to, but that was my destiny and I had to move.

“So, I advise people who are interested in these offices and their supporters to conduct themselves very well. They want to serve us, not to serve themselves.

“I always tell people that if you are so ambitious, then go into business. If you want to be in the state assembly and people don’t want you, fine, go and sleep. You want to be a governor and people don’t want you, go and sleep or do business.

“But if you want to serve us as people then you must be humble and you will not kill us before you serve us. So, people must conduct themselves peacefully and if God wants them to win their elections, they will win their elections.”

