Politics

Jonathan Advices Politicians Against Do-Or-Die Politics, Says Sleep, Do Business If You Didn’t Win

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Former Nigeria’s President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has advised politicians who didn’t win in the presidential and National Assembly election to consider doing business or pattern their energy towards other areas of interest.

Jonathan who urged politicians to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the 2023 elections also extend his advice to those that might not succeed in their ambitions in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

The former President who narrated how he almost cried when he was voted in as Vice President in the 2007 presidential election said he wept because he never wanted to become one.

It would be recalled that Jonathan was the running mate to late President Musa Yar’Adua and the duo succeeded former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar.

Jonathan later succeeded Yar’Adua as President after his death in May 2010.

Speaking when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State over the death of his father said politicians seeking political offices must be humble and be willing to serve.

According to him, If you want to be in the state assembly and people don’t want you, fine, go and sleep. If you want to be a governor and people don’t want you, go and sleep or do business.

He said, “As a leader in the country who had the privilege of serving at the state level and national level, I can only advise that politics is not about that you must be there.

“If God wants you to be there, you will be there. If it is not yet your turn to be there, you will not be there. When I became a vice president I almost cried, I never wanted to, but that was my destiny and I had to move.

“So, I advise people who are interested in these offices and their supporters to conduct themselves very well. They want to serve us, not to serve themselves.

“I always tell people that if you are so ambitious, then go into business. If you want to be in the state assembly and people don’t want you, fine, go and sleep. You want to be a governor and people don’t want you, go and sleep or do business.

“But if you want to serve us as people then you must be humble and you will not kill us before you serve us. So, people must conduct themselves peacefully and if God wants them to win their elections, they will win their elections.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

APGA unfazed by Obi’s candidacy, says Obiogbolu

Posted on Author In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) appears to be in a tight corner over how to sell their presidential and other candidates. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, the Special Adviser to the Anambra State governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu talks on this and other issues   Governor Charles Soludo has clocked 100 […]
Politics

Ruling elites in Lagos wrong to prioritise structural over human capital devt –Olatunbosun

Posted on Author OLAOLU OLADIPO

A prominent member of Labour Party, Oswald Olatunbosun, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, appraises governance in Lagos State with a verdict indicting the All Progressives Congress (APC). Excerpts… You are chieftain of a major opposition political party, the Labour Party in Lagos State. How do you see the quality of governance in the state? […]
Politics

Musa: On a date with history

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE writes

Gradually, the men are being separated from the boys in the race for the national chairmanship seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC). WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the overwhelming optimism and support trailing the aspiration of Senator Sani Musa ahead of other contenders in the race   When Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) on December […]

Leave a Reply