Jonathan advocates electronic voting in Nigeria

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has once again advocated for the use of electronic voting in the country, maintaining that with that, nobody would use thugs to win elections anymore.

Hemaintainedthatwiththe use electronic voting, the issue of thuggery and cultism would drop by at least 50 per cent. Speaking during the Third Synod of the Diocese of Ogbia at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Otakeme, the former president called for the immediate adoption of electronic voting system to curb the ugly trend.

Jonathan specifically blamed the rising insecurity in the country on activities of politicians who he said were hell-bent on grabbing political power through the backdoor against the popular wish of the people.

According to the former president, over 50 per cent of the problems bedeviling the country, including insurgency, cultism and corruption, would be addressed with the adoption and effective use of e-voting.

He said: “Our political activities, particularly the use of young people as militiamen and thugs and so on, to win election has increased the security challenges facing our nation. “Some of the youth they use are so protected that even the police cannot arrest them, because they are ‘boys’ to powerful politicians who use them during elections.

“That is why I’ve always advocated that for us to move forward as a country, we must use electronic voting, where nobody will use thugs to win elections. Immediately we use electronic voting, the issue of thuggery and cultism will drop by at least 50 per cent.”

Also speaking, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, urged youths to shun politicians who only use them as cannon fodders to achieve their selfish political goals and abandon them afterwards.

He noted that the only way a youth could resist the temptation of going into thuggery and cultism was to love and appreciate himself or herself as a unique creation of God.

Governor Diri also seized the opportunity to call on the people of the state to key into the present administration’s prosperity agenda by embracing agriculture and small scale businesses to better their lot.

He said: “Just like our father (the former President) said earlier, I want to encourage our youths to resist evil politicians who do not mean well for them. If they invite you to carry guns, ask them, where are your children? You must learn to love yourself above any politician.

