Jonathan, Africa leaders seek collaboration on Covid-19, terrorism

Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called for closer collaboration among African leaders in tackling the continent’s growth and development challenges as well as recovery efforts in the post- COVID19 period.

Jonathan, who spoke during a webinar on post Covid-19 reconstruction organised by the African chapter of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP-Africa) acknowledged the prominent role played by Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the Africa Covid-19 Fund and the joint Africa procurement platform in Covid-19 response and described them as a demonstration of the continent’s potential to overcoming its development challenges.

He was joined on the programme by President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya; former President of Central African Republic, Catherine Samba-Panza and ex-President of Madagascar Hery Rajaonarima. In his remarks as Chairman of the forum, Jonathan stressed that African leaders must come together to collectively confront the challenges facing the continent, especially social, economic and governance issues. He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic places urgency of actions on African leaders to move from plans to implementations of the different developmental strategies. I am particularly optimistic that conversations such as this will chart a new course towards building a new world; an interdependent peaceful and just nations of Africa”.

