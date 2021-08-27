Jonathan: African varsities should focus on solving societal problems

A former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has charged African universities to always seek to produce graduates that would be well-equipped to address the social and economic needs of the society. Jonathan stated this yesterday in Kampala, during his formal inauguration as the third Chancellor of Cavendish University, Uganda, following in the footsteps of two former Presidents, Benjamin Mkapa and Dr. Kenneth Kaunda. He also called on tertiary education planners in Africa to devise ways of meaningfully engaging businesses with a view to establishing academia-industry partnerships that would enhance research and create avenues for employment and jobs. The former President said university education on the continent should be one that intersects and engages with the social and economic challenges within the national, regional, continental and global contexts.
