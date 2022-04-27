Jonathan: APC group plans one million-man march for ex-president

Coalition of Young Leaders, a youth pressure group in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed plans to embark on a ‘one million-man march’ aimed at prevailing on former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the ruling party ahead of the 2023 presidency.

The group said the plan is to join other patriotic members of the party who have been calling on the former President to come into the party and make himself available as a presidential candidate of the party for 2023 presidential election.

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Ambassador Abdulwaheed Oyeniyi, said it is appalled by the attempt by some people, it described as selfish politicians within the party, to resist the call on the former President to join the APC.

It said some desperate politicians are already being intimidated by the continued rising call by Nigerians, even beyond party lines, on Jonathan to make himself available for the leadership of the country once again.

The statement read: “We decided to march and demand that former President Jonathan should join our dear party and should make himself available to run as a candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

“This call, we expect, should excite every well-meaning member of our party, who are interested in the path of ensuring that the APC retains power at the centre and also present a candidate that is widely acceptable to Nigerians and have the capacity to stabilize the country and ultimately sustain the achievements of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari”

“We will prevail on our members, particularly our young people, to support this call and join the historic one million-man march.”

“We urge our members and leaders not to allow the toxic lies of unhappy yesterday men to make us lose sight of the great things happening around us. Where they see hardship, let us see opportunities that are up for grabs.” the statement concluded.

