Jonathan appointed ECOWAS special envoy for Mali

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has been appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a special envoy to lead the sub-regional body’s me-diation mission in Mali.

 

Inrecentmonths, theWestAfricannation, Mali, hasbeenhitby protests sparked by the outcome of parliamentary elections in March and April this year.

 

There were also some perceived discontentment among the citizenry over the government’s handling of the jihadist insurgency and worsening economic situation in the country.

 

As special envoy, Jonathan is tofacilitatedialoguewithallprincipalstakeholdersinMali, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, civil society as well as religious organisations, towards resolving the worsening political crisis in the West African country.

 

Speaking ahead of his scheduled departure for Bamako, Jonathan promised to do his best to ensure that the mission achieved the desired results.

 

He expressed appreciation to President MuhammaduBuhari forthesupport of the Nigerian government, includingprovidinganaircraftand otherlogisticsneededtomakethe assignment successful

