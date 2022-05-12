Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed to the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council). By this appointment, the former President becomes the first Sub- Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council, a nonprofit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role. Other members of the board are Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister; José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission; Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General GCC Gulf Cooperation Council; and Amani Abou- Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission (AUC). A letter from ECAM Council stated: “For your information, the Chairman of ECAM Council Dr. Kamel Ghribi is well acquainted with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We are setting up an international advisory board of ECAM Council and Ghribi would be delighted to welcome him on board.” Jonathan will be attending this year’s ECAM Council’s high-level advisory board meeting holding in Italy on 30th May.

