Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed to the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council). By this appointment, the former President becomes the first Sub- Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council, a nonprofit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role. Other members of the board are Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister; José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission; Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General GCC Gulf Cooperation Council; and Amani Abou- Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission (AUC). A letter from ECAM Council stated: “For your information, the Chairman of ECAM Council Dr. Kamel Ghribi is well acquainted with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We are setting up an international advisory board of ECAM Council and Ghribi would be delighted to welcome him on board.” Jonathan will be attending this year’s ECAM Council’s high-level advisory board meeting holding in Italy on 30th May.
AstraZeneca vaccine is the best so far- Ehanire
…says 17m doses administered in over 70 countries The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was the best in protecting Nigerians from getting infected with coronavirus. Ehanire, who spoke at the sensitisation meeting of Muslim scholars and Imams on COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Friday in Abuja, also noted that […]
4 awaiting trial suspects escape from Jos Correctional Centre
The Comptroller in Charge of Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service Samuel Aguda has confirmed the escape of four awaiting trial suspects from Jos Maximum Correctional Centre in Plateau, the state capital. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspects, who were awaiting trials for various offences such as kidnapping and armed robbery, escaped from […]
Uzodimma: Opportunity to rethink essence of our humanity
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that Easter celebration is only meaningful to the extent that it offers us the opportunity to rethink the essence of our humanity in true reflection of love, forgiveness, peace, reconciliation, brotherliness and sacrifice, all of which Jesus Christ symbolises. The Governor said a deeper reflection on the […]
