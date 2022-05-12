News

Jonathan appointed to board of European Council on Africa and Middle East

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed to the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council). By this appointment, the former President becomes the first Sub- Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council, a nonprofit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, with Italy playing a leading role. Other members of the board are Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister; José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission; Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General GCC Gulf Cooperation Council; and Amani Abou- Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission (AUC). A letter from ECAM Council stated: “For your information, the Chairman of ECAM Council Dr. Kamel Ghribi is well acquainted with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We are setting up an international advisory board of ECAM Council and Ghribi would be delighted to welcome him on board.” Jonathan will be attending this year’s ECAM Council’s high-level advisory board meeting holding in Italy on 30th May.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AstraZeneca vaccine is the best so far- Ehanire

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…says 17m doses administered in over 70 countries The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was the best in protecting Nigerians from getting infected with coronavirus. Ehanire, who spoke at the sensitisation meeting of Muslim scholars and Imams on COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Friday in Abuja, also noted that […]
News

4 awaiting trial suspects escape from Jos Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Comptroller in Charge of Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service Samuel Aguda has confirmed the escape of four awaiting trial suspects from Jos Maximum Correctional Centre in Plateau, the state capital. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspects, who were awaiting trials for various offences such as kidnapping and armed robbery, escaped from […]
News

Uzodimma: Opportunity to rethink essence of our humanity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that Easter celebration is only meaningful to the extent that it offers us the opportunity to rethink the essence of our humanity in true reflection of love, forgiveness, peace, reconciliation, brotherliness and sacrifice, all of which Jesus Christ symbolises. The Governor said a deeper reflection on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica