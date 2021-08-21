News Top Stories

Jonathan, Atiku, Niger President, governors, ministers, others attend Buhari’s son wedding

•As 12 private jets touch ground

Over 12 private jets with some of Nigeria’s notable personalities, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, state governors, ministers and other dignitaries yesterday touchdown in Kano, with the dignitaries forming parts of the bigwigs that attended President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, marriage ceremony. Yusuf, who married the daughter of the Emir Bichi, Zahara Bayero, doled out N500, 000 as dowry to the groom. The marriage was consummated few minutes after the Jummat prayer at the palace of the Emir of Bichi, Ado Bayero, with overwhelming security presence.

Buhari’s Uncle, Maman Daura, who stood in for the groom paid the dowry to business mogul, Aminu Dantata, who stood in for the bride, for the nuptial tie according to Islamic injunction. The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isah Pantami, was the officiating Imam at the ceremony. The elated groom, Yusuf, was dressed in traditional white attire with a head gear to match and flanked by friends throughout the ceremony. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Mohammed Lawan,and diplomats were among the guests at the event. Also in attendance was Niger Republic President, Muhammad Bazoum, alongside other international guests.

He came with a number of personalities from his country and they were in Bichi even before the arrival of President Buhari, who was earlier in Yola to condole with the emir of Yola and the people over the death of Ahmad Joda. Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, advised the couple to live peacefully as a family in accordance with the tradition and culture of the Nigerian society. “They should do everything possible to live peacefully and remember the society they come and do things according to the tradition and culture f the society,” he said. President Buhari who arrived the venue in a chopper flew back in a similar manner to the Aminu Kano International Airport and took off at exactly 3.57pm aboard a Nigeria Air Force plane.

