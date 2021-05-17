News Top Stories

Jonathan backs Govs’ forum, calls for synergy among states

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City Comment(0)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, threw his weight behind the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), saying the Forum remains the best platform to discuss issues affecting Nigeria.

President Jonathan made the remarks in Benin after attending the thanksgiving service organised to mark the 59th birthday anniversary of Pastor Charles Osazuwa, General Overseer of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International (RACAI), Benin.

 

The former President posited that the antagonism between the Southern Governors Forum and the Northern Governors Forum, following the former’s inaugural meeting held in Asaba last Tuesday, was uncalled for.

 

He stressed that the coming together of all the governors in a round table to discuss and proffer solutions to issues affecting Nigeria would go a long way in helping the president to address some of the issues affecting the nation. “Governors themselves should continue to meet.

 

I don’t really love a situation where the Northern governors will meet then the Southern governors will cry foul.

“Then the Southern governors will meet then the Northern governors will cry foul. That will not help our country. “The governors, through the governors forum should meet, they are the people who run this country, the President is just one person in Abuja,” he added. Jonathan pointed out that “it’s the states, especially in a country where the local governments are very weak, that people fall back on. So if the governors of the states meet and dialogue, interrogate things that are good for this country, then we will move forward.”

 

He added: “I don’t really enjoy the antagonism between governors, they should come together and discuss. “If there are issues that are affecting one or two states, I think the governors should see how they can collectively come up with a way to address those issues.”

 

He also warned leaders and privileged Nigerians not to use their positions to oppress the people.

 

The warning, Jonathan noted became imperative because positions were temporary, hence, leaders must learn not to use the positions to punish people as they would only be remembered for the impact they made on the society.

 

The former president added that some of the things he did while he held sway as the president “are still being talked about today, and I believe that any position I occupy should not be used to cause the death of anybody”.

 

“Any position I have occupied which were by divine providence, it was my belief that it should not be used to create hardship for the people,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

C’River: Doctors protest abduction of colleague, shut down hospitals

Posted on Author Clement James

Government and private hospitals in Cross River State, as well as the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) were yesterday shut down by medical doctors in the state, who were protesting the abduction of one of their colleagues, Dr. Vivien Mesembe Otu by kidnappers. Otu was abducted on Friday evening near a popular market in […]
News

APC Kwara crisis: Caretaker committee to meet with stakeholders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

To address the crisis in the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee will today meet with party stakeholders in the state. This was revealed by a member close to the faction of Governor Abdulraham Abdulrazaq in the state.   The APC in Kwara state had been factionalised along the […]
News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N488.24bn fiscal deficit in April

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N488.24 billion in its operations in April this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank disclosed this in its April 2020 Economic Report released yesterday. According to the report, “The fiscal operations of the Federal Government in April 2020 resulted in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica