Jonathan best president ever had in Nigeria–Mohammed

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has described the former president of Nigeria Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as the best president Nigeria ever had. The former minister of the FCT, made the statement when he received Jonathan on a condolence visit over the death of his elder brother, Abubakar Mohammed, who died last week in Turkey at Ramat House, Friday, in Bauchi. The governor said I thanked you most sincerely for this condolences visit that signifies the good relationship between the good people of Bauchi State and you, Mr. President.

He described Jonathan as the most level headed president who mixed with every Nigerian low and high by carrying people along irrespective of religion, region and tribal inclinations. He added that Jonathan remains the shining example to Nigeria leaders as a result of his sense of mentoring and leadership qualities, compassionate and all inclusive government. According to the governor, “You’re one of us; all these legacies and people you’re witnessing were as a result of your support and love you’ve shown to me and to the good people of Bauchi State.

“You’re my mentor, I always look up to you in my political pursuit and career, because you made me what I am today. “You made me uplift over ten million Nigerians to become millionaires in the country during your tenureship as the president of the republic of Nigeria.”

 

