Jonathan calls for constitutional responsibility for Dep Govs

Former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has called for constitutional provision that could assign responsibilities for state deputy governors, rather than what he described as “the ad hoc functions they perform at the behest of their bosses.” This, hesaid, couldhelpto reduce tension in the administrative process at the state level. Jonathan, at a book presentation by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, also agreed with the recommendation by the author for legal provisions protecting the position of the deputy governor. According to him, such legalprovisionswillstrengthen and make the office of state deputygovernorsmorefunctionalandsecureitfromwanton impeachments.

He, however, emphasised good working relationship and mutual understanding betweenthedeputygovernor and the governor, as well as the vice-president and president, addingthatsuchiscritical towards cultivating a cultureof functionaldemocracy and good governance. Theformerpresidentwho served as deputy governor of Bayelsa State suggested “goodpersonal relationships, accessibility, mutual respect and common focus,” which he added, could promote cordial relationship between a deputy and his principal.

“Onthepartof thedeputy, loyalty, patience, cool headedness, discipline, capacity and sound judgement are essential qualities for minimising disagreement, suspicion and friction,” Jonathan added. HecommendedGovernor Ganduje for documenting his experience as deputy governor of Kano State, which he believed, would benefit other deputy governors, “especially in a clime where the relationship between elected political leaders and their deputies have not always been very cordial, and where such deputies hardly succeed their principals.

“Having worn both shoes, I believe he is in a better position to identify the pressure and friction points, and point the way forward for a harmonious relationship between the principal and the deputy towards improving our democracy and the lives of our people. “Ganduje did so much of that by detailing the qualities a deputy governor should possess to earn the trust of his principal and the roles the chief executive should play to be able to cultivate a good working relationship in political leadership.”

