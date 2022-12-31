Politics

Jonathan calls for humanitarian services to fast-track development

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on citizens of the country to support and participate in humanitarian services to actualise developmental aspirations.

Jonathan, who spoke at the 10th anniversary of the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation (GDF) held in Yenagoa at the weekend said humanitarian services would make the people contribute meaningfully to the growth of the society.
The former President, who was represented by a former military governor and Amayanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, lauded the Foundation initiated by Moses Oruaze Dickson, a younger brother to immediate past governor of Bayelsa State  Henry Seriake Dickson.

Describing the achievements of the foundation in 10 years as remarkable, Jonathan commended the founders, partners and management of GDF for their selfless service to humanity.

He said the foundation’s interventions in health, education and strategic youth development were worthy of recommendations and emulation.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor,  Douye Diri, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation, Ayuba Duba, called on people to emulate the virtues of the foundation.

Earlier, the founder of GDF, Moses Oruaze Dickson, in his remarks said that the foundation was celebrating 10th anniversary of impacting lives with the theme: ‘Service to humanity, touching one life at a time’.

Oruaze said the foundation had been able to touch the lives of about 8, 000 persons across various age groups within the Niger Delta.

 

