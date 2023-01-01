Jonathan calls on humanitarian services to fast-track development

News Top Stories

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on citizens of the country to support and participate in humanitarian services to actualise developmental aspirations.

Jonathan, who spoke at the 10th anniversary of the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation (GDF) held in Yenagoa during the weekend, said humanitarian services, would make the people contribute meaningfully to the growth of the society.

The former President, who was represented by a former military governor and Amayanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, lauded the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation, initiated by Moses Oruaze Dickson, younger brother to the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson.

Describing the achievements of the foundation in 10 years as remarkable, Jonathan commended the founders, partners and management of GDF for their selfless service to humanity.

He said the foundation’s interventions in health, education and strategic youth development were worthy of recommendations and emulation.

“The impact in your focus areas of health, education and strategic youth development are worthy of recommendation. I encourage you to continue in this worthy venture of service to humanity.

“Initiatives like the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation, which plays a contributory role to the government in providing various services, are needed more than ever to meet our developmental aspirations.

“This is why we call on well-meaning citizens to support and participate in humanitarian services in different spheres.”

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, who was represented by the Commissioner for information, Strategy and Orientation, Ayuba Duba, called on people to emulate the virtues of the foundation.

Diri said: “He has kept this vision alive for a decade. If you cannot encourage him, don’t kill it. We are calling on the young ones to emulate Moses Oruaze Dickson. This is not the only family where we have mothers but the thought of doing what he has done is a wonderful thing.”

 

 

