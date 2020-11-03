Jonathan canvases unity among political elite

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the political elite in Nigeria to imbibe the Christian virtues of love, tolerance, and unity to build a united and prosperous country.

Jonathan, who spoke yesterday at the 9th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, charged politicians in the state to emulate those in the body of Christ, who despite having different denominations and doctrines, still unite to advance the Christian faith across the world. He urged politicians to close ranks and work together, adding that their primary interest while in positions of authority should be service to the people and advancement of their welfare.

He said: “The political class should learn from the body of Christ. That is my only message today. There are so many denominations, but all of them believe in one God, through Christ and that brings them together always.

“In Bayelsa State, the political class should understand that why we are in politics is to advance the cause of the people. No matter our political parties and interests, we must see ourselves as friends and unite to develop our state.

“After the elections, what follow is governance. We should support those who by providence have emerged victorious in the elections. “We must not continue in enmity. Irrespective of our political parties, we must work together and love ourselves.

There are places where husband and wife belong to different political parties, siblings belong to different political parties, but the common interest of the family is retained. “Let us retain the common interest of Bayelsa, irrespective of our political persuasions. If we continue to work together and put the interest of the state ahead of every other thing, then surely Bayelsa will develop,” he said.

