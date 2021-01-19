Jonathan chairs 18th Trust Dialogue on restructuring

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, would on Thursday in Abuja, preside over the 18th edition of the annual Daily Trust Dialogue, whose theme is on the hotly debated issue of restructuring of Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Media Trust, Nura Daura, said the three key personalities to speak at the event that wouldl be moderated by renowned media entrepreneur and founder of Daria Media, Kadaria Ahmed, were elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, immediate past President- General of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, and renowned political scientist and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega.

The event, with the theme: “Restructuring: Why? When? How?” will hold at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja, from 10a.m. Expected to grace the occasion were leaders of prominent socio-cultural and political groups in Nigeria such as the Afenifere, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo; the North Central States Peoples Forum (NCPF), the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), as well as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), among others.

