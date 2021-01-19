News

Jonathan chairs 18th Trust Dialogue on restructuring

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR Comment(0)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, would on Thursday in Abuja, preside over the 18th edition of the annual Daily Trust Dialogue, whose theme is on the hotly debated issue of restructuring of Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Media Trust, Nura Daura, said the three key personalities to speak at the event that wouldl be moderated by renowned media entrepreneur and founder of Daria Media, Kadaria Ahmed, were elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, immediate past President- General of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, and renowned political scientist and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega.

The event, with the theme: “Restructuring: Why? When? How?” will hold at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja, from 10a.m. Expected to grace the occasion were leaders of prominent socio-cultural and political groups in Nigeria such as the Afenifere, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo; the North Central States Peoples Forum (NCPF), the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), as well as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

New political force emerges

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…vows to rescue Nigeria from lacklustre political elite Agbakoba, Na’Abba, Utomi, Ezekwesili, Falana, 34 others coalesce Some eminent Nigerians under the aegis of Pan Nigerian Consultative Political Front have formed an alliance to rescue the country from what they described as “exploitative grip of a lacklustre leadership.” They include former Speaker of the House of […]
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Tight security as PDP, APC hold rallies in Benin

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

There was tight security in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday, as the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), held rallies in different locations in the ancient state capital.   While the PDP held its rally at Urokpota Hall at an open ground, which created hours of gridlock around Ring […]
News

Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP clash over N5,000 vote-buying claims

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of tomorrow’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of an alleged N5,000 vote-buying plans aimed at undermining the integrity of the election. Twelve political parties would be in the contest for the election but candidates of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica