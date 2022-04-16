News Top Stories

Jonathan charges Nigerians on sacrifice, love, peace

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has extended his best wishes to Nigerian Christians and others around the world as they celebrate this year’s Easter, urging them to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, love and peace which the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ signify. Dr. Jonathan stated this in his Easter message in which he charged Nigeri-ans to act in faith towards God and fellow citizens, and be confident that the nation will overcome its current challenges. The former President further noted that Easter teaches hope, forgiveness and love and urged Nigerians to “pursue peace at all times and work towards resolving our common challenges.”

Dr. Jonathan wrote: “I celebrate with Nigeri- an Christians and others across the world on this year’s Easter. This should be a moment of sober reflection on the many lessons of the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. “Easter reminds us of the boundless love of God, who offered His Son Jesus Christ for our salvation. At Easter, we reflect on the triumphant life of Jesus Christ who died for our sins and was raised for our redemption. “Easter teaches us hope, forgiveness, faith and love. Let us therefore act in these virtues ; love our neigbbours and be tolerant of one another.

“Let us act in faith towards God and our fellow citizens. Let us be guided by hope, pursue peace at all times and work towards resolving our common challenges. Ours is a victorious heritage; this is the fate of our nation and ourselves. This is the assurance of Easter.”

 

