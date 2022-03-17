Metro & Crime

Jonathan commends ERASKORP for birthing in Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commended ERASKCORP Nigeria Limited for bringing the company to Bayelsa State maintaining that the establishment of the company will improve the internally generated revenue of the state.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during the unveiling of ERASKON products, Jonathan stated that the company, when operational, will also generate more employment for the people especially the locals advising that the company should employ more of the host community.

Lamenting that the oil industry supposed to impact on the host communities, he narrated that the  oil industries will tell you that they have invested one billion dollars  in the local economy meanwhile, only 50 million dollars may have entered the local economy and  the rest will be used to import items and support industries outside Nigeria.

“We need to do something about local content. We must encourage other smaller industries. When we do that, we can create job for our people. This he said will add value to the local economy and with this project, I pray that more companies will come to Bayelsa State,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote said that the launching of ERASKON lubricant products marks another very important milestone in  the push to deepen local content and reduce importation of products that can be  could produce locally.

Speaking earlier, Maxwell Oko Executive Chairman of ERASKORP Nigeria limited said that the company will focus on the production of 64,000 liters of lubricant and chemicals per day stating that the company will kick start full operation in December 2022.

 

Reporter

