Jonathan commends ERASKORP’s presence in Bayelsa

The former President, Goodluck Jonathan has commended ERASKCORP Nigeria Limited for bringing the company to Bayelsa State, saying that the establishment of the company will go a long way in improving the internally generated revenue of the state. Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, yesterday during the unveiling of the ERASKON products, Jonathan stated that the com- pany when operational would also generate more employment to the people especially the locals, stating that the firm should employ more youths of the host community.

While lamenting that the oil industry supposed to impact on the host communities, the former President wondered that some oil industries would say that they invested $1 billion Dollars in the local economy, when only $50 million Dollars might have entered the local economy and the remaining would be used to import items and support industries outside Nigeria. He said: “We need to do something about local content. Wemustencourageother smaller industries. When wedothat, wecancreatejobs for our people. This will add value to the local economy and with this project; I pray that more companies will come to Bayelsa State.”

 

