Jonathan condoles with ex-aviation minister, Chidoka, over mother’s death

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has condoled with a former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka, over the passing of her mother, Deaconess Victoria Nneka Osita, who died at 75 years. In a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan described the deceased as a pious follower of the Christian faith whose life of deep commitment to godly values positively impacted the lives of many in her com-munity and society. Jonathan in the statement issued on Friday also added further that “The passing of one’s mother to the great beyond is always a sad moment for the individual and the family, because of the irreplaceable nature of exceptional maternal presence and care. The exit of your mother has no doubt created a vacuum in the hearts of your family members and many others whose lives she touched. “As you mourn, may you draw strength from the fact that your mother made valuable contributions to societal growth and progress, having served God and humanity to the best of her abilities and nurtured respectable members of the society like you and your siblings. ”Her bequests in industry, discipline, morality and kindness will continue to endure and guide the lives of those she left behind. On behalf of my family, please accept my condolences.”
