Jonathan condoles with family of late Bashir Tofa

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has commiserated with the family of the late Kano politician and businessman, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, who died last Monday at the age of 74. In a condolence message, Jonathan wrote: “I condole with the Tofa family and the Government and People of Kano State over the demise of Alhaji Bashir Tofa.” The former President described Tofa as a modest politician, who contributed his quota to the development of Nigeria’s democracy, adding that he ran a good campaign as the presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 elections. He also described him as a successful businessman and philanthropist, who gave so much in service to the country and humanity. He said further: “Alhaji Tofa will be greatly missed by many across the country for his contribution to national development. May God console his family and close associates and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

 

PDP to police: Accord Gusau privileges as gov

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Nigeria Force (NGF) as agents of the law, to accord Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, protection and privileges due to a governor.   The party stated that following the defection  of the governor, Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gudau is now
Core investor to commit N28bn into Yola Disco

Quest Electricity Nigeria Limited, the new investor in Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), has pledged to invest $68 million (about N28billion) into the firm over a period of two years.   The amount is outside the payment of purchase fee of N19billion by the core investor. Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Mr. Alex Okoh,
Pantami: Nigerians fret over 51m NIN database

Allegations against minister threatens NIN-SIM linkage exercise The controversies trailing the person of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has sparked fears among Nigerians over what becomes of the National Identification Number (NIN) database, which contains full details of over 51 million Nigerians. This is even as conspiracy theorists are alleging

