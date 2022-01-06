Jonathan condoles with family of late Bashir Tofa

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has commiserated with the family of the late Kano politician and businessman, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, who died last Monday at the age of 74. In a condolence message, Jonathan wrote: “I condole with the Tofa family and the Government and People of Kano State over the demise of Alhaji Bashir Tofa.” The former President described Tofa as a modest politician, who contributed his quota to the development of Nigeria’s democracy, adding that he ran a good campaign as the presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 elections. He also described him as a successful businessman and philanthropist, who gave so much in service to the country and humanity. He said further: “Alhaji Tofa will be greatly missed by many across the country for his contribution to national development. May God console his family and close associates and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

