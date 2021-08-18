Jonathan congratulates Zambian President-elect, Hichilema

A former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday congratulated the President-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, for his victory at the just-concluded polls. In a statement issued in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan praised Hichilema for his perseverance in the pursuit of his legitimate political aspiration, adding that his victory in the wake of five failed attempts showed that the people’s trust in him was genuine and steadfast.

Until his victory, Hichilema was a former Zambian opposition leader. Jonathan, who is currently the chairperson of International Summit for Peace Council (ISCP) Africa, and chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise, also commended the Zambia’s outgoing President, Mr. Edgar Lungu, for accepting the outcome of the elections and congratulating Mr. Hichilema, who was his opponent at the polls. In the goodwill message to the President-elect, Jonathan wrote: “I write to sincerely congratulate you on your victory at the justconcluded presidential election in your country.”

