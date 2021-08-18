News

Jonathan congratulates Zambian President-elect, Hichilema

A former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday congratulated the President-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, for his victory at the just-concluded polls. In a statement issued in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan praised Hichilema for his perseverance in the pursuit of his legitimate political aspiration, adding that his victory in the wake of five failed attempts showed that the people’s trust in him was genuine and steadfast.

Until his victory, Hichilema was a former Zambian opposition leader. Jonathan, who is currently the chairperson of International Summit for Peace Council (ISCP) Africa, and chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise, also commended the Zambia’s outgoing President, Mr. Edgar Lungu, for accepting the outcome of the elections and congratulating Mr. Hichilema, who was his opponent at the polls. In the goodwill message to the President-elect, Jonathan wrote: “I write to sincerely congratulate you on your victory at the justconcluded presidential election in your country.”

Tambuwal establishes ease of doing business council

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has set up an Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC) in an effort to reposition the economy of the state. Governor Tambuwal established the council yesterday while inaugurating a One-Stop-Shop on the ease of doing business (EODB) at the state capital. In attendance at the occasion was the Special Adviser […]
Govs, CBN agree on repayment of Budget Support Facility

The Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have resolved issues around repayment of the Budget Support Facility. This was disclosed by Laolu Akande, a Presidential spokesman in the Office of the Vice President yesterday after an emergency of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by his boss, Yemi Osinbajo. According […]
Lagos deserves special economic status, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday called for a special economic status for the state. He said the Federal Government should consider Lagos’ place in the national economy and the special burden it bears by virtue of its large population and limited land-mass. Speaking at the zonal public hearing on the review of the […]

