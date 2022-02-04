Jonathan consoles Ben Murray-Bruce over mother’s death

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday commiserated with Senator Ben Murray- Bruce and the entire Murray- Bruce family over the passing of their mother Mrs. Margaret Murray- Bruce who died at the age of 95. In a condolence message to the Murray-Bruce family, Jonathan said: “I condole with you and the entire Murray-Bruce family on the death of your beloved mother and patriarch of your family, Mrs. Margaret Murray- Bruce at the age of 95. “Mama lived a long and impactful life of honour and fulfillment, training up her children in the fear of God and nurturing them towards success.”
