Jonathan: Controversy as Bayelsa APC chairman, ward chair differ on 2023

Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Dennis Otiotio, has denied that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is a member of the party. His reaction yesterday followed reports that Jonathan had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC to realise his said 2023 presidential ambition. Otiotio said: “For now, Goodluck Jonathan is not a registered member of the APC.

However as a citizen of this country, he has the right to join any political party of his choice. “For you to be a member of the APC, they will issue you a membership card and collate your name in the membership register in your ward. “So, he has not done that but any time he is coming to do it, we will welcome him and we welcome everybody that is coming to the party.

“There are procedures. Anybody that applies for a waiver the National Working Committee will meet and look at the merit of the person’s case and either grant or not grant the waiver. These are procedural issues but as of this moment, none of these things have happened. “At the screening, if he lacks most of these things, he will be disqualified but let’s see how it goes.” But the ward APC Ward 13 chairman in Ogbia Local Government Area where Jonathan is supposed to join the party, Igori Freeman, confirmed that Goodluck had registered with them.

 

