News Top Stories

Jonathan: Defend journalists from attacks, threats

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, YENAGOA Comment(0)

Ex – P r e s i d e n t Goodluck Jonathan has urged governments and citizens to defend journalism against attacks and protect them “from all threats”.

 

He also called on governments and citizens to make commitments towards the defence of the journalism profession. Jonathan said these in a statement to mark the World Press Freedom Day on Tuesday.

 

The statement by the Communications Officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Ominabo said: “On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2022, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) celebrates Nigerian journalists and other media stakeholders across Africa who bear the burden of information dissemination and continue to use information as a means to promote good governance and accountability in our nations.

 

“The theme for this year: ‘Journalism under digital siege’, highlights the challenges of contemporary media practice in this era of digital technology which has created new forms of tyranny and theatres of violence and in our nations.

 

“Digital technology, despite its benefit of democratizing  access to information, has also exposed citizens to undue violence and unwarranted censorship by state and non-state actors.

 

“As we celebrate, we call on governments and citizens to defend journalism against attacks as well as commit to protecting journalism and journalists from all threats in our societies.

 

“We also urge media professionals to live up to their responsibilities, uphold media ethics and ensure that information is used for the public good at all times. “Despite the obvious benefits associated with digital technology in our society, it has exposed citizens to new forms of tyranny and violence.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

MOSOP: Oil exploration’ll resume in Ogoni after proper negotiation

Posted on Author Emmauel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has told the Federal Government and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that oil exploration will resume in Ogoni only after a proper negotiation between them and the people of the area. The apex Ogoni group said that the Ogoni people are very disenchanted over repeated […]
News

Taliban imposing ‘horrifying’ human rights curbs, UN chief warns

Posted on Author Reporter

  Guterres calls on the Taliban to halt its advance, says they are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in areas of Afghanistan under its control – targeting women and journalists in particular. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Taliban to immediately halt its offensive in Afghanistan, warning that the country “is […]
News

Establishment of farm estates not about RUGA –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Executive Secretary of National Land Development Authority (NALDA), Mr Paul Ikonne has clarified that the establishment of 109 Integrated Farm Estate by the Federal Government has nothing to do with the controversial RUGA or ranches. It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently directed NALDA to establish integrated farm estates in all the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica