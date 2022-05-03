News

Jonathan: Defend journalists from attacks, threats

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has urged “governments and citizens to defend journalism against attacks” and protect them “from all threats”.

He also called on governments and citizens to make commitments towards the defence of the journalism profession.

Jonathan said these in a statement to mark the World Press Freedom Day on Tuesday.

The statement by the Communications Officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Ominabo said: “On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2022, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) celebrates Nigerian journalists and other media stakeholders across Africa who bear the burden of information dissemination and continue to use information as a means to promote good governance and accountability in our nations.

“The theme for this year: ‘Journalism under digital siege’, highlights the challenges of contemporary media practice in this era of digital technology which has created new forms of tyranny and theatres of violence and in our nations.

“Digital technology, despite its benefit of democratizing access to information, has also exposed citizens to undue violence and unwarranted censorship by state and non-state actors.

“As we celebrate, we call on governments and citizens to defend journalism against attacks as well as commit to protecting journalism and journalists from all threats in our societies.

“We also urge media professionals to live up to their responsibilities, uphold media ethics and ensure that information is used for the public good at all times.

“Despite the obvious benefits associated with digital technology in our society, it has exposed citizens to new forms of tyranny and violence.”

 

