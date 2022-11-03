News

Jonathan, Dickson seek FG's support for Bayelsa victims

Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson have urged the Federal Government to assist flood victims in Bayelsa. Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri urged people not to be daunted in the face of the effects of the ravaging flood. Speaking during the 11th annual thanksgiving at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Diri commended the resilience of the people. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that some persons tried to discourage the state government from holding the thanksgiving due to the flooding. Diri lauded former President Jonathan, Dickson, Pastor Paul Eneche and others for being part of the event. He said: “The irony is that since the floods came. I have been traversing communities and visiting the people across all the local government areas. “I have had the privilege of knowing another dimension of grace in the life of our great people.”

 

