Jonathan: Elebele Bridge shows Niger Deltans can help themselves

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the construction of Elebele Bridge in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has shown that the Niger Delta people are capable of helping themselves if the multi-national oil companies operating in the region refuse to do that. Speaking yesterday while inaugurating the bridge, Jonathan said Elebele had been host to oil giants, Shell, for decades but it failed to build a solid bridge for the community. He noted that its successful construction was proof that it was possible to build a solid bridge instead of the temporary ones that Shell previously constructed. Jonathan said: “Elebele has been producing oil for years and Shell has been building temporary bridges every two years. Today, you have saved us. You have not only saved the people of Elebele but also Ogbia people.
Related Articles
Oyetola lauds Oyeweso’s contribution to state, education development
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has lauded the Pioneer Provost, College of Humanities & Culture, Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Ikire Campus, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso for what he described as his sterling contribution to the development of Osun State and the nation’s education sector. He also described Oyeweso, a Professor of History and International Studies […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Iran, Turkey slam UAE over agreement with Israel
Iran and Turkey lashed out at their regional rival the United Arab Emirates on Friday over its decision to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian cause. Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the deal a “dagger that was unjustly struck by the UAE in the backs of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reforms: NDDC inaugurates two committees to boost development
The Niger Delta Development Commi s s i on (NDDC) has inaugurated two committees, which are charged with the responsibility of facilitating reforms in the Commission, and to drive projects in the Niger Delta region. The Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, in a statement issued yesterday, noted that the NDDC’s Interim Administrator, Mr. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)