Jonathan: Elebele Bridge shows Niger Deltans can help themselves

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the construction of Elebele Bridge in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has shown that the Niger Delta people are capable of helping themselves if the multi-national oil companies operating in the region refuse to do that. Speaking yesterday while inaugurating the bridge, Jonathan said Elebele had been host to oil giants, Shell, for decades but it failed to build a solid bridge for the community. He noted that its successful construction was proof that it was possible to build a solid bridge instead of the temporary ones that Shell previously constructed. Jonathan said: “Elebele has been producing oil for years and Shell has been building temporary bridges every two years. Today, you have saved us. You have not only saved the people of Elebele but also Ogbia people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...