News Top Stories

Jonathan escapes death in anto crash

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

…ex-President mourns death of security details

Two persons in the entourage of former President Goodluck Jonathan died yesterday in Abuja, after a convoy crash. Reports said the ex- President and his wife, Patience, had visited the emergency unit of the National Hospital, Abuja, where all victims were evacuated to. Although Jonathan was not admitted into any of the units in the hospital, some members of his team were critically injured. According to sources, the convoy was involved in an accident while returning from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to his residence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He had returned from an international assignment when the accident happened, while the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which confirmed the incident, admitted that two people died in the accident. Meanwhile, Jonathan has expressed deep sadness over the death of two police officers attached to him in a road crash yesterday at the vicinity of the Abuja airport, while on his way out of the airport.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), Ikechukwu Eze, quoted the former President as describing the incident as painful and heart-rending stated that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning. The statement reads: “Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogbaru Market leaders insist election was free, fair

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Newly elected leadership of Ogbaru Relief Market in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State has said that election into various offices of the market union was free, fair and credible. Rising from a high profile meeting of the new executive, the Chairman of the market, Mr. Ndubuisi Ochiogu, faulted claims that traders in the […]
News Top Stories

PIB: FG demands cost reduction in petroleum industry

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has charged stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to explore ways of reducing the cost of production such that Nigeria could reach the largest production volumes at the lowest cost possible. Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, stated this at a virtual meeting with stakeholders in the industry under the auspices of the Oil […]
News

Court fixes July 21 for hearing of suit seeking Buhari’s sack from office

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina,

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday fixed July 21 for hearing of a suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari by a former Presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru seeking court order to declare the Presidential seat vacant. The date has been communicated to parties in the suit through hearing notices served on them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica