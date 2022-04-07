Jonathan escapes death in anto crash

…ex-President mourns death of security details

Two persons in the entourage of former President Goodluck Jonathan died yesterday in Abuja, after a convoy crash. Reports said the ex- President and his wife, Patience, had visited the emergency unit of the National Hospital, Abuja, where all victims were evacuated to. Although Jonathan was not admitted into any of the units in the hospital, some members of his team were critically injured. According to sources, the convoy was involved in an accident while returning from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to his residence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He had returned from an international assignment when the accident happened, while the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which confirmed the incident, admitted that two people died in the accident. Meanwhile, Jonathan has expressed deep sadness over the death of two police officers attached to him in a road crash yesterday at the vicinity of the Abuja airport, while on his way out of the airport.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), Ikechukwu Eze, quoted the former President as describing the incident as painful and heart-rending stated that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning. The statement reads: “Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.”

