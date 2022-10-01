News

Jonathan hails Nigerians' patriotism, sues for peace, unity

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has extended his compliments to Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 62nd independence anniversary. In a goodwill message he personally signed stated that the event offers Nigerians a chance to reflect on the experience of nationhood and the prospect of progress and greatness, adding that the people have been steadfast in patriotism in challenging times.

Dr. Jonathan also noted that this year’s anniversary comes at a time the nation is preparing for general elections and urged Nigerians to prioritise patriotism, unity and peace as they make their choices at the polls in 2023. He said: “Today, we mark another anniversary of our independence from the grip of colonialism. “We reflect on the promises of freedom, hope, peace, and unity that come with independence. “Sixty-two years into this journey, we have every cause to reflect on the experience of our nationhood, the prospect of our greatness and how to surmount the challenges that limit our progress as a nation.

“As a country, we have made significant impacts on the global stage in sports, arts, music, and academia. Our citizens have asserted themselves as people with strength, courage, and honour in different spheres. “We have remained steadfast in patriotism in challenging times of our nationhood, demonstrated faith in moments of doubt, displayed resilience in times of adversity, and pursued peace when our unity was threatened.

“Fellow Nigerians, our anniversary this year comes at a time our nation is preparing for general elections. It is a critical moment for us all. “The elections provide another opportunity for our citizens to demonstrate our faith in the greatness of our nation. Let us be patriotic in the choices we make.”

 

