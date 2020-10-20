News

Jonathan hosts administrator of presidential amnesty programme

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday hosted the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) in Abuja. This is as he urged Dikio to give priority to the sustenance of human capital development of the region in line with the objectives of the programme.

The visit by the Interim Administrator as part of a move to signal the commencement of consultative meetings with critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, came after he met the President Muhammadu Buhari, last week.

The former President, however, advised Dikio to ensure that the scholarships for degree programmes within and outside the country alongside payment of monthly stipends to beneficiaries of the programme were given the deserved priority. Jonathan, who urged the new head of the Amnesty Programme to avoid the temptation of taking on responsibilities beyond the funding capacity of the office, said: “One thing I should tell you also is that you should not bite more than you can chew as the saying goes. You should accommodate the projects which you think you can effectively carry out with your budget.” Meanwhile, he added that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Presidential Amnesty Office had been of concern to the stakeholders even though the amnesty programme had fared better in terms of pursuing the objectives that inspired its establishment.

He also pointed out that if 70 per cent of funds budgeted for the two agencies were utilised for the intended purposes, the Niger Delta region would have been better. Earlier in his remarks, Dikio hailed the former President for his historic role as the first president from the Niger Delta and who midwifed the entire amnesty programme as the then Vice President to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

While adding that his visit to the former President was in furtherance to his consultation with critical stakeholders in the region on how best to approach and tackle the task of productively running the office to the benefit of the region and Nigeria, said that his vision was to restore and actualize the objectives that inspired the establishment of the amnesty programme through effective collaboration with relevant government agencies, state governments and other stakeholders towards achieving enhanced security and economic prosperity in the country.

