Jonathan: I believe Buhari not sleeping

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he believes that President Muhammadu Buhari is not taking the security situation in the country with levity, is according to a report by The- Cable, an online news portal. Speaking when he paid a condolence visit to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over the death of his father, Jonathan said it is unfortunate that schoolchildren and many Nigerians were being kidnapped for ransom. He said the federal government and the governors would be able to surmount the challenges if they worked together.

He commended Buhari for his efforts, and asked Nigerians to join hands to make the country safe for all. “I believe that with the commitment of the governors and the federal government, we will be able to address the issue of insecurity in the country,” Jonathan said.

“I believe that the president himself is not sleeping and that the governors are not sleeping as well over the insecurity challenge in the country. “As long as the governors, the president, and all the security agencies can work together, Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution.”

Our Reporters

