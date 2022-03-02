Jonathan inaugurates Nembe, Elebele bridges

There was excitement in the Nembe communities of Ogbolomabiri and Bassambiri as well as in Elebele in Nembe and Ogbia local government areas, Bayelsa State, on Monday as former President Goodluck Jonathan inaugurated two historic bridges in the communities. Residents, who trooped out in their numbers, sang the praises of Governor Douye Diri for completing the Nembe Unity Bridge linking Ogbolomabiri to Bassambiri and for constructing the Elebele Bridge, which is also a gateway to Nembe. While inaugurating the bridge in Nembe, Jonathan applauded Diri for completing the project, which he noted would help to consolidate the peace and unity between both communities. He said: “You have done well to complete this bridge project. I had to come and identify with this unique ceremony. Today should mark theend of any intercommunal conflict.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...