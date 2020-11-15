News

Jonathan is face of democracy – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor,  Douye Diri has described former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as the face of democracy and strong advocate of non-violent elections in the world.

Governor Diri, who spoke at Otuoke at the weekend during the burial of the former President’s cousin, Late Chief Nitabai Inengite, said the historic phone call Dr Jonathan made conceding defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 saved democracy in Nigeria.

Represented by his deputy,  Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor noted that the show of patriotism and love by the former President would remain a good reference point to other democratic countries including the United States of America.

His words: “We all know what is happening in the United States, a country most of us regarded as the best example of democracy. But considering what Trump is doing with his supporters, you will agree with me that our father (Dr Jonathan) did what so many leaders in the world cannot do.

“Our brother and father has elevated Nigeria above the United States. I say this with all sense of responsibility because when you compare the margin of defeat in 2015 and the margin of defeat today in the US, you can know the difference.
“”But yet our father for the love of self and love of all of us and for the love our country and the African continent relinquished power without any doubt.”

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Doubara Atasi, he described the Late Nitabai as a man of principles with deep family values who was committed to the development of his community and humanity.

