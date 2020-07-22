News

Jonathan: I’ve cordial relationship with Buhari

President promises to confer with ECOWAS leaders on Mali’s crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari remains cordial.
Jonathan, in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari, said: “You’ve been seeing me coming and you have been seeing us having friendly conversations. So, our relationship is okay.”
The former president expressed gratitude to Buhari for naming the largest station on the Warri-Itakpe railway route – the Agbor railway facility and station – after him.

The former president said he had already written a letter of appreciation to President Buhari, praised and commended him for carrying on with the railway programme and other legacy projects inherited from previous administrations.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend Mr. President publicly for naming that legacy project after me. I’ve already sent a letter of appreciation. It’s a good gesture.
“And completing the railway programme is good. It shows that the President is doing well; he’s going on with the legacy projects of the previous administrations. That is the way to go.
“I sent a letter to him. I commended him verbally too, but you are asking me now. Let me also do it publicly. I appreciate it, I thank Mr. President, the Minister of Transportation and others that made it possible.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has promised to consult with key leaders of ECOWAS countries in order to find a solution to the crisis rocking Republic of Mali.
The President made the pledge while receiving reports from ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, former President Jonathan.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the former President was at State House, Abuja, in company of President of ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.
“We will ask the President of Niger, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS to brief us as a group, and we will then know the way forward,” Buhari said.

He thanked Jonathan for his comprehensive brief on the situation in Mali, “which you had been abreast with since when you were the sitting Nigerian President.”
The former President had briefed Buhari on his activities as Special Envoy to restore amity to Mali, rocked by protests against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who has spent two out of the five years second term in office.
A resistance group, M5, is insisting that the Constitutional Court must be dissolved, and the President resign, before peace can return to the country.

