Jonathan lauds varsity over teaching hospital project

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has described the 1,000-bed Teaching Hospital Complex of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU) in Abia State located at Ezinnachi, as a very ambitious project that will change the face of healthcare delivery, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa in general.

The former President stated this while performing the foundation laying of the Teaching Hospital, which coincided with the university’s extra-ordinary convocation, where he was conferred with the institution’s Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration. Dignitaries at the event include a former Vice President of ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Edward Singhartey and the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milliad Didio (rtd).

The former President commended the Chancellor of the university, Prof. Gregory Ibe, whom he described as a selfless agent of transformation, saying his commitment to healthcare has been noticed by all and sundry.

A statement by the Deputy Registrar, Media & Public Relations, Sleek Ogwo, quoted the former President as saying: “I have confidence in the Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, Prof. Gregory Ibe, when it comes to the provision of quality healthcare to the people.

This 1000- bed Teaching Hospital Complex is a very ambitious project that will change the face of healthcare delivery, not just in Nigeria, but also in Africa.”

Acknowledging the Chancellor’s exemplary commitment to societal transformation, Jonathan advocated for increased governmental support for private sector-driven projects and called on state governors to attract more private sector investments to their states by creating an enabling environment and evolving mutually beneficial partnerships.

During the event, the former President also inaugurated a 5MVA 33KVA transformer procured by the university management for the purpose of supplying electricity to Uturu and its environs, even as he also performed the re-dedication of the university auditorium, which is named after him. While commissioning the transformer,

Jonathan lauded Ibe’s magnanimity for changing the society positively through the provision of electricity to the entire community. He, therefore, urged Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to partner Gregory University in ensuring achievement of the purpose for procuring the transformer.

Ibe, while addressing the extra-ordinary convocation, extolled the virtues of Dr. Jonathan for providing the enabling policy framework as President that encouraged the establishment of several institutions of higher learning, including Gregory University.

He said: “When I had the vision of establishing a world class university that would deliver ethically and morally sound professionally trained entrepreneurs to the global world of work,

I was partly inspired by the policy direction of the then Yar Adua/Jonathan presidency, which through their ‘Seven-Point Agenda’ built on the good legacies of President Olusegun Obasanjo in the education sector.

Like this: Like Loading...