Jonathan leads EISA observation mission to Kenya elections

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will soon leave for Nairobi, where he will be leading a team of observers to Kenya’s general elections scheduled to take place on August 9, 2022. Jonathan will serve as the head of the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), which has deployed a fullfledged short-term team of observers to Kenya. According to a statement issued by EISA in Nairobi, the team comprises 21 short-term observers (STOs), mainly drawn from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and academia from across the continent. The statement quoted Jonathan to have noted that, “the observers will be deployed in all the regions and specifically in ten counties, across the country where they will observe the final stages of the political parties’ campaigns, election day procedures and results aggregation processes.”
PDP primary election committee dismisses Umeaba exco
The factional executive of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by Chukwudi Umeaba yesterday suffered a major setback when the governorship primary election committee for local government area delegate primaries led by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State described the executive as illegal. The committee further contended that there couldn’t have been a court judgement […]
One feared dead, 3,000 displaced in A’Ibom cult war
At least one person was feared dead while more than 3,000 people, including women, were displaced by rival cult clashes in Inen community of OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Those displaced were seeking intervention from both government and donor agencies to ameliorate their suffering at the Internal Displaced Person (IDPs) camp in […]
New York prosecutors give Trump Organisation Monday deadline for final arguments
New York prosecutors have told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump they must respond by Monday with any last arguments as to why criminal charges should not be filed against his family business, the Washington Post reported on Sunday. The Post, citing two people familiar with the matter, said the deadline was another […]
