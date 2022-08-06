Jonathan leads EISA observation mission to Kenya elections

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will soon leave for Nairobi, where he will be leading a team of observers to Kenya’s general elections scheduled to take place on August 9, 2022. Jonathan will serve as the head of the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), which has deployed a fullfledged short-term team of observers to Kenya. According to a statement issued by EISA in Nairobi, the team comprises 21 short-term observers (STOs), mainly drawn from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and academia from across the continent. The statement quoted Jonathan to have noted that, “the observers will be deployed in all the regions and specifically in ten counties, across the country where they will observe the final stages of the political parties’ campaigns, election day procedures and results aggregation processes.”

