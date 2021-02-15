Jonathan: Litigations after elections hamper smooth governance in Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan at the weekend advised Bayelsa leaders to make sure that they settle every difference that may arise from election matters instead of going to the courts after elections.

Jonathan was speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a dinner to mark the one year anniversary of Governor Douye Diri.

The former president noted that the series of litigations that emanated after the November 16, 2019 governorship election really hampered governance in the state.

Disclosing that democracy was still okay considering the number of litigations that the state had after the election, Jonathan said: “With Bayelsa for instance, the number of cases that got to the Supreme Court shows that democracy is still very okay.

“In Nigeria, as you are preparing for election, you are also preparing for court cases. And it is not the right thing to do.

“Leaders of Bayelsa must come up and take some responsibilities. I believe that politicians are becoming a little rascally.

“Leaders should step in and take charge whenever things are getting out of hand.

“When certain things are getting out of hand, we should settle it. As election approaches I encourage the leaders to play their rolesl. Subsequently we should know when an election starts and when it ends.

“Someone will serve for four to eight years and another person will take over. We should not kill ourselves.”

