Jonathan: Litigations after elections hampering governance in Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised leaders, especially political leaders in Bayelsa State to make sure that they settle all differences that may arise from election matters instead of going to the courts after elections. Jonathan spoke in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a dinner organised to mark the one year anniversary of Governor Douye Diri in office.

 

The former President, however, expressed dismay that the catalogue of litigations that emanated after the November 16, 2019 governorship election had really hampered governance in the state, even as he disclosed that democracy is still running considering the number of litigations that the state had after the election.

 

Jonathan said: “With Bayelsa’s situation, the number of cases that got to the Supreme Court shows that democracy is still very okay. In Nigeria, as you are preparing for election, you are also preparing for court cases.

 

This is not the right thing to do. “Therefore, Bayelsa State political leaders and leaders of thought should come up and take responsibilities. I believe that politicians are becoming a little rascally. Leaders should step in and take charge whenever things are getting out of hand.

 

“When certain things are getting out of hand, we should resolve it. As elections approach, I encourage the leader to play their role. Subsequently, we should know when the election starts and when it ends. “Somebody will serve for four to eight years and another person will take over. We should not kill ourselves over elections or political positions.”

