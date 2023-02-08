Jonathan loses uncle

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has lost his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni, aged 87 years. A statement issued yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, by Ikechukwu Eze, Special Adviser to the former President, said elder Afeni died in Yenagoa at the weekend after a brief illness. The statement added that the man was the younger brother of Jonathan’s mother. The statement reads in part: “The family is deeply pained by his exit, but is grateful to God for the gift of a long and fulfilling life.” The statement said that the former President has been in Bayelsa State since last weekend, when Mr. Afeni passed on to eternal glory. Since his death, Dr. Jonathan, his mother and other family members have continued to receive sympathisers in their homes.

