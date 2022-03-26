Jonathan lost 2015 poll due to bullying by major ethnic groups, says Umar Sani

Political activities ahead of the forthcoming general election are beginning to rev up with many gladiators showing their desire to contest one office or the other. Our Correspondent OLAOLU OLADIPO took on a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Umar Sani, on the state of the nation. In his appraisal, he gave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) negative score card, saying the PDP is poised to stage a comeback next year. Excerpts…

What is your impression regarding the state of affairs in the country?

Looking back with some feeling of nostalgia with specific appraisal of what has happened in the last seven years, one would conclude that Nigerians are full of regrets for voting this government. As a people we have cause for regrets because we have moved from a state of sanity to that of despondency.

We are in an era where every segment of the society is affected by bad governance. We are in a situation where there is poor infrastructure development strategy, poor economic development strategy and action. We have a very high rate of corruption, which has impacted negatively on us as a nation considering the rating of Nigeria by reputable organisations such as Transparency International.

We are currently enmeshed in an economic downturn. This is so because every aspect of our economic life is affected negatively. Whether it is food security, about consumption, in terms of utilities, in terms of wealth creation, in terms of poverty reduction, circulation of money, in terms of job creation and employment, there has been a total decline. As we speak now, one cannot really have a proper grasp of things to say that you can confidently go out tomorrow to find prices of goods and services remaining the same as they were today. This government met the value of Naira to Dollar at N198 but now, the exchange rate is N582. We have gone borrowing.

The Minister of Finance recently stated that the subsidy in electricity has been removed and that the only subsidy remaining is in the petroleum sector and they are going to remove it. If that is done, then the ordinary man on the street will sink further into poverty and misery. There is no hope for increased income, no hope for decrease in cost of transportation and production of goods and services. Insecurity has heightened. We are not fighting Boko Haram alone, we are fighting bandits and kidnappers too. I believe the country is really sick under Buhari. I am confident that Nigerians would do justice when the time comes.

Many chieftains of the APC blame the current problems plaguing the country on the perceived misrule of PDP for 16 years…

I am proud to say that the PDP has set the right template for good governance in the country. PDP ruled for 16 years and within that spate of time, it has set the right template for good and purposeful leadership in the country. For a political party that succeeded a military regime, considering the way and manner the military rule any society, it’s a big accomplishment and the nation owes the PDP some commendation for mak-ing sure that we enjoy this long span of democracy. Our party came into government when the economy was in a state of comatose.

Owing to the personality of former President Olusegun Obasanjo at that time, the nation came back from the brink. Obasanjo ensured that the nation became debt free. He was persistent by looking for ways to manage the country despite the fact that the price of oil never rose above the meager $50. In the power sector, Obasanjo remains the first person to have constructed 13 power plants in Nigeria and Obasanjo started all of them.

These are the plants that are powering the Nigerian power space giving us additional megawatts apart from the old hydro power plants that we had before he came. With the addition of about 5,500 megawatts, Nigeria now generates a total of 9,500 megawatts. All these were done under the PDP. All these are spring boards for power generation capacity. Added to that, some state governments via their power generating initiatives were contributing to the grid. Within the power sector, PDP did a lot.

So your party only did well in the power sector?

If you have taken a look, you will discover that there were lots of transmission stations across all parts of the country. This means that the PDP has done well in the power sector. When you look at the economy, the PDP led government did a lot in the telecommunications sector. Naira didn’t have free fall and the price of petrol was relatively okay. Prices of goods were relatively cheap and life was better for the ordinary Nigerians. The APC is only trying to be funny by laying all the blames of the nation’s woes on PDP. The problem is that you made a promise to the Nigerian masses which you are not keeping to.

With all these credentials, why did your party lose the 2015 polls to the APC?

So many reasons can be adduced why we lost. There were some sentiments that were generated in the country especially in the North. Religion and ethnic sentiments that were generated by some religious leaders who went to town to talk about the capacity and capability and the religiosity of the APC’s presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari. Also, the main battleground which is the South where the PDP had a foothold especially the South West which gave former President Goodluck Jonathan crucial votes to win in 2011 had gone the way of the APC because of the merger of ACN and the CPC with other political parties. Thirdly, there was what I will call a mismatch, not a mismatch in terms of capacity but of geography. Our candidate was of a minority tribe. The bully of the majority tribes caused his loss. This bullying played out in the election. Jonathan was more or less bullied out through a lot of horse trading, a lot of international lobbying, such that former President Barack Obama had to make a video to talk about the election though he didn’t endorse any particular candidate but from the video you could see that he tried to intimidate the incumbent. The electoral umpire contributed to the success of the APC. Lastly, the PDP didn’t have contingency plans to mobilise the people to turn out en masse to vote in their strongholds and protect votes in areas that were not their strongholds. The issue of Boko Haram is also a major one that determined the voting pattern. The PDP lost not because it was incompetent or because it was not the party to beat or popular but due to propaganda of a better Nigeria by APC which we have not seen.

Do you think that the PDP has what it takes to wrest power from the APC next year?

Yes! The PDP is better placed to stage a comeback to power and I can categorically tell you that Nigerians are eagerly waiting to vote having seen what the APC has done to them in the last seven years. You can also see that we are better organised than they because we have organised our national convention to pick our leaders while they are still battling to do their own after many postponements. You can also see from the good showing of our party in many of the elections that are being conducted by INEC. Again, PDP is the political party we have in Nigeria that grew organically as a whole not like the APC which was an amalgamation of several tendencies with varied ideologies.

Do you have a candidate that can do magic for your party?

I can tell you that the PDP has an array of gladiators that are not only competent in all the geo-political zones of the country. If you are talking about the North, we have the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, Rabiu Kwakwanso. In the North Central, you talk of people like Bukola Saraki. In the South East, we have the likes of Pius Anyim, Peter Obi. In the West we have the likes of Governor Seyi Makinde, Chief Olabode George and others. We have competent and popular members who can get the job done, so we are not in any way short of presidential materials across board.

