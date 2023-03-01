News

Jonathan, Mahama, West African elders urge INEC to address

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission to Nigeria has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the concerns and procedural questions raised so far by different stakeholders regarding Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections. Former President Goodluck Jonathan; ex- Ghanaian President John Mahama and other members of the group made    the call in a statement yesterday. They appealed for calm and also urged INEC to comply with the electoral law and the Nigerian Constitution to retain the confidence of Nigerians in the collating of the election results. They also revealed that they had begun a process of consultations with some of the presidential candidates and other key stakeholders, taking to them a message of peace to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in Nigeria. According to the statement, the group has met with the presidential candidates – Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress; Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the statement by Jonathan, who is the convener of WAEF, and  Mahama, Head of WAEF’s Mission to Nigeria’s 2023 Elections, the forum also commended Nigerians for the calmness, patience and maturity they have continued to exhibit as they wait for the collation process to be concluded. The Mission further noted that Nigerians demonstrated faith and patriotism in their country, by defying the challenges of delay in the arrival of electoral materials, voter suppression and incidents of violence to perform their civic duties of voting on election day.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Jimoh Aliu unveils plans to reposition film industry

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Renowned actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu has said that he has mapped out strategies to reposition film industry with a view to promoting dwindled African culture and tradition following negligence and negative impact of western civilization. Aliu, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday at a press briefing held in his residence in Ado- Ekiti said entertainment […]
News

Electoral Bill: INEC needs to roll-out the guidelines in earnest –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Act contains progressive provision – INEC It’ll bring Nigeria closer to having free, fair election – Saraki IPAC: It’ll reduce challenges facing conduct of elections The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), have reacted to the Electoral Act […]
News

Excitement as Sports Minister inaugurates Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The sporting memory and community development legacies of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was on Thursday relived as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, inaugurated a Mini Stadium sited on a former dump site at Oke Aremo area of Oyo Town. The “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica