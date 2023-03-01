Jonathan, Mahama, West African elders urge INEC to address

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission to Nigeria has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the concerns and procedural questions raised so far by different stakeholders regarding Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections. Former President Goodluck Jonathan; ex- Ghanaian President John Mahama and other members of the group made the call in a statement yesterday. They appealed for calm and also urged INEC to comply with the electoral law and the Nigerian Constitution to retain the confidence of Nigerians in the collating of the election results. They also revealed that they had begun a process of consultations with some of the presidential candidates and other key stakeholders, taking to them a message of peace to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in Nigeria. According to the statement, the group has met with the presidential candidates – Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress; Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the statement by Jonathan, who is the convener of WAEF, and Mahama, Head of WAEF’s Mission to Nigeria’s 2023 Elections, the forum also commended Nigerians for the calmness, patience and maturity they have continued to exhibit as they wait for the collation process to be concluded. The Mission further noted that Nigerians demonstrated faith and patriotism in their country, by defying the challenges of delay in the arrival of electoral materials, voter suppression and incidents of violence to perform their civic duties of voting on election day.
Related Articles
Jimoh Aliu unveils plans to reposition film industry
Renowned actor, Chief Jimoh Aliu has said that he has mapped out strategies to reposition film industry with a view to promoting dwindled African culture and tradition following negligence and negative impact of western civilization. Aliu, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday at a press briefing held in his residence in Ado- Ekiti said entertainment […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Electoral Bill: INEC needs to roll-out the guidelines in earnest –Atiku
Act contains progressive provision – INEC It’ll bring Nigeria closer to having free, fair election – Saraki IPAC: It’ll reduce challenges facing conduct of elections The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), have reacted to the Electoral Act […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Excitement as Sports Minister inaugurates Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium in Oyo
The sporting memory and community development legacies of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, was on Thursday relived as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, inaugurated a Mini Stadium sited on a former dump site at Oke Aremo area of Oyo Town. The “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)