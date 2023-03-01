Jonathan, Mahama, West African elders urge INEC to address

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission to Nigeria has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the concerns and procedural questions raised so far by different stakeholders regarding Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections. Former President Goodluck Jonathan; ex- Ghanaian President John Mahama and other members of the group made the call in a statement yesterday. They appealed for calm and also urged INEC to comply with the electoral law and the Nigerian Constitution to retain the confidence of Nigerians in the collating of the election results. They also revealed that they had begun a process of consultations with some of the presidential candidates and other key stakeholders, taking to them a message of peace to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in Nigeria. According to the statement, the group has met with the presidential candidates – Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress; Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the statement by Jonathan, who is the convener of WAEF, and Mahama, Head of WAEF’s Mission to Nigeria’s 2023 Elections, the forum also commended Nigerians for the calmness, patience and maturity they have continued to exhibit as they wait for the collation process to be concluded. The Mission further noted that Nigerians demonstrated faith and patriotism in their country, by defying the challenges of delay in the arrival of electoral materials, voter suppression and incidents of violence to perform their civic duties of voting on election day.

