Politics

Jonathan makes case for electronic voting

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan  has once again advocated for the use of electronic voting in the country  maintaining that with that, nobody will use thugs to win elections anymore.

Speaking at the weekend during the Third Synod of the Diocese of Ogbia at St Mark’s Anglican Church, Otakeme,  the former President called for the immediate adoption of electronic voting system to curb the ugly trend.

Dr Jonathan specifically blamed rising insecurity in the country on activities of politicians who are hell-bent on grabbing political power through the backdoor against the popular wish of the people.

According to Jonathan, over 50 percent of the problems bedeviling the country including insurgency, cultism and corruption will be addressed with the adoption and effective use of e-voting.

 

He said: “Our political activities, particularly the use of young people as militiamen and thugs and so on to win elections, has increased the security challenges facing our nation.

 

“Some of the youths they use are so protected that even the police cannot arrest them because they are ‘boys’ to powerful politicians who use them during elections.

“That is why I’ve always advocated that for us to move forward as a country, we must use electronic voting where nobody will use thugs to win elections. Immediately we use electronic voting, the issue of thuggery and cultism will drop by at least 50 percent.”

 

Also speaking,  the Governor of Bayelsa  Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, urged youths to shun politicians who only use them as canon fodder to achieve their selfish political goals and then abandon them afterwards.

Our Correspondants
