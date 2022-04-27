Jonathan mourns Graham-Douglas, victims of Imo refinery fire

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with the family of Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, the government and the people of Rivers State over the passing of the ex-Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture. The former Minister of Labour and Productivity died on Monday at the age of 82. Jonathan also condoled with the government and people of Imo State, family members and loved ones of the victims of the fire at an illegal refinery that claimed several lives. He described the late Graham-Douglas as an elder statesman who diligently served his country and the people of Rivers state to the best of his abilities, according to a statement by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze. Jonathan said: “He was a successful entrepreneur, principled politician and democrat who made considerable contributions to the deepening of our democracy and the development of our nation.
