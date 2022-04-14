Jonathan mourns Makoju, ex boss of Dangote Cement

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of former Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Company Limited, Engr. Joseph Makoju, who passed on at the age of 73. The former President in a condolence message, described Makoju as an outstanding patriot, who contributed so much to the initiatives for social and economic development of the country. Jonathan said Engr. Makoju “made considerable impact in the power and energy sectors where he worked assiduously for a long time,” including serving as a presidential special adviser on electric power. The former President further prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his grieving family and friends.
Ebonyi: Umahi signs 199km $150m ring road project
The Ebonyi State Government yesterday signed a contract for the construction of a 199km ring road project in the state. The project will gulp $150 million, which was obtained from the African Development Bank (ADB) by the state government as loan. The ring road cut across eight out of the 13 local government areas of […]
African countries luring firms from Nigeria –Industry Minister
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, has said that several African countries are mounting pressure on companies registered and operating in Nigeria to relocate to their countries. Adebayo, who yesterday led other agencies to appear before the House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to queries from the Auditor […]
Buhari death rumour: Court Martial frees General, two years after
A Special Court Martial sitting at the Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, has discharged and acquitted Brig Gen LYM Hassan, over allegations of spreading false rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported death in 2017. This happened when President Buhari was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in London, the United Kingdom (UK). The one-star General […]
