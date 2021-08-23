Jonathan mourns Mrs. Aguiyi-Ironsi

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of first military Head of State, General J. T. Aguiyi-Ironsi.

In a condolence message on behalf of his wife Dame Patience Jonathan and other members of his family to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family and the Government and people of Abia State, Dr. Jonathan noted that her passing on was a great loss to the nation because of her place in Nigeria’s chequered journey of nationhood.

In a statement issued by Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s media Adviser, Dr. Jonathan described her as “a notable matriarch who established herself as a totem of support and stability even in very challenging times in the nation’s history.”

The former President emphasized that “for a long time, after her husband’s unfortunate death in office, she conducted herself as a doyen of womanly dignity and honour in a manner that epitomized patriotism, courage, and compassion.”

“She was indeed a devout woman, whose enormous sacrifices for the unity and progress of our nation will not be forgotten.

“On behalf of my wife, Mrs Patience Jonathan and my other family members I offer my deepest condolences.”

